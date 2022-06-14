Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 216.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 37,575 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 261.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,685 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.