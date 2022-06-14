Klaytn (KLAY) Price Down 37.2% This Week

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $699.91 million and approximately $54.37 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00446106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00060001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,860,539,726 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

