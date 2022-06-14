Komodo Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $24.29 million and approximately $354,858.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00284911 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00070688 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00063044 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,217,037 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

