Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,500 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the May 15th total of 227,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of KOSS traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. 2,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,856. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 million, a PE ratio of 54.59 and a beta of -1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. Koss has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

Koss ( NASDAQ:KOSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director William Jesse Sweasy bought 17,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $119,384.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $119,384.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter valued at $5,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Koss by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Koss by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koss by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

