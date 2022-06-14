Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,001 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pixelworks by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 26.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $26,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

