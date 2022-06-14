Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $245,000 Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.36. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.