Kusama (KSM) Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $50.09 or 0.00221836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $424.29 million and $86.85 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.00422031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00041225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

