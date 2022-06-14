Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.16. 629,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,850,444. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

