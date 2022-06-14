Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $157.01. 108,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,291. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.82. The company has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

