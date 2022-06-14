Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 500,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,801,420. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

