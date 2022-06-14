Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 102,941 Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,941 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 1.56% of Finch Therapeutics Group worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 1,212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

FNCH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,017. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $17.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Finch Therapeutics Group ( NASDAQ:FNCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 448.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

