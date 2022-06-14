Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 31,395 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $49,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 72,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,652. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.