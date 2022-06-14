Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $4.42 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $75.86. 27,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,535. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.