Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 626,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,672,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 4.6% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 123,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.