Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 137 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,086,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

CCI traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.94. 19,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.08. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

