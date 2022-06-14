Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 329 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,173.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $83.27. The stock had a trading volume of 88,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,985. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $83.12 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.16.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

