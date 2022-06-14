Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 on June 30th

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $109.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

