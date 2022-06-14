Lamden One Day Trading Volume Tops $29,754.00 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $29,754.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

