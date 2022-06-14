Landshare (LAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

Landshare (LAND) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Landshare has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003073 BTC on exchanges. Landshare has a market cap of $1.61 million and $51,476.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landshare alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,957.24 or 1.00022937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001871 BTC.

About Landshare

LAND is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,810,389 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,006 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.