Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $219,813.10 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 20th, Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $18,201.30.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $48,019.40.

On Monday, May 2nd, Glenn O’rourke sold 929 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $46,106.27.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,060. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,197 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

