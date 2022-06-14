Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 5,247 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.4% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,385,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,914,000 after purchasing an additional 166,894 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,229,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,205,000 after acquiring an additional 801,354 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.37. The stock had a trading volume of 239,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,002,814. The firm has a market cap of $213.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

