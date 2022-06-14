Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $7.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $314.66. 39,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.15.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

