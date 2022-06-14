Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.97. 855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,579. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $226.28 and a 1-year high of $360.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

