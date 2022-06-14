Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $5.60 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 998,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 454,486 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.95. 16,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $76.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.