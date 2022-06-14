Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PZA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $176,000.

Shares of PZA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. 5,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,207. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

