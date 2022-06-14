Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 62,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

VLO stock traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.83. 50,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

