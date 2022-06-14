LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Kempen & Co

Kempen & Co upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($133.33) to €120.00 ($125.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($139.58) to €118.00 ($122.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $98.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.65. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $98.55 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

