Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 16,200 Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $671,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

