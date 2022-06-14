Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 28,000 Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Aemetis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Aemetis by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aemetis by 136.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

