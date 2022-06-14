Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $683,000 Position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.18% of Constellation Acquisition Corp I worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 125.8% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 299,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 82,803 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSTA opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

