Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $394,000 in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

