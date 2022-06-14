Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $606,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $1,705,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $3,635,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,347 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $3,462,000. Finally, Snowhook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $41,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

S opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,574,153 shares of company stock worth $54,902,627 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

