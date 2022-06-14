Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $19,915,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $19,400,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $10,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $8,492,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $6,615,000.

Get Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BWC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.