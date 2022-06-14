Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases New Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMTL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

