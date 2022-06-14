Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 8,712 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831.

BAM stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

