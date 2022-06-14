Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $16,048,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,866,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,539,000.

NASDAQ:CRECU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

