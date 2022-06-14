Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Castellan Group

Castellan Group lowered its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Life Storage comprises about 2.1% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

LSI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,011. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day moving average is $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

