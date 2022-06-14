LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $18,492.42 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Anisha Patel-Dunn sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $18,492.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $505,532.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LifeStance Health Group stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. 597,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,002. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.