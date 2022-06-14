Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEV. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC cut Lion Electric from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Lion Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 33.87%. Research analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lion Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lion Electric by 31.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lion Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

