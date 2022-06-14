LiquidApps (DAPP) Achieves Market Cap of $741,344.81

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $741,344.81 and $1,418.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000385 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00068683 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

