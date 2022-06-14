Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $425.83.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $276.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.83 and a 200 day moving average of $301.93. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $272.20 and a fifty-two week high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

