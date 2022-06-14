Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4,300.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,705 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,813,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,433,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,614,000 after purchasing an additional 147,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $83,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $8,681,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,128,260. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LYV opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.11.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

