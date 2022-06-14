LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Short Interest Update

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the May 15th total of 526,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 468.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 37,309 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $312,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

