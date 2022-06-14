Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, DragonEX, CoinMex and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00430331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00051127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDAX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

