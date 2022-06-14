Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Cut by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41,372 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $117,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.80. 32,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

