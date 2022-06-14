Lua Token (LUA) Market Capitalization Tops $5.03 Million

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lua Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,226.57 or 1.00138466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001879 BTC.

About Lua Token

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

