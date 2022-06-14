Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.11.

LVLU opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

