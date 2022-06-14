Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Armstrong World Industries worth $48,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of AWI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.75. 2,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.92. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.