Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $45,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.54. The company had a trading volume of 116,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,692. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.34.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

