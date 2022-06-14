Madison Asset Management LLC Has $86.92 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $86,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.53.

Accenture stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,577. The stock has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

